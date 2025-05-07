Highlanders swim team wraps up regular season, prepares for Regional Championships

RENO, Nev. – The Incline High School boys and girls swim team are preparing for regionals after wrapping up their regular season on Saturday, May 3 in Reno, Nev. against Churchill County High School and Wooster High School.

The teams were both victorious and defeated. While the girls won against Churchill, they fell to Wooster. The boys inversely came up short against Churchill, yet bested Wooster.

Individually, Sophomore Jayden Mendoza won the 500 Freestyle event, outpacing his personal best time by 23 seconds.

The boys competing in the 400 Freestyle Relay together dropped over 20 seconds from their best time, racing to an exciting 1st place finish.

Olivia Kranz placed 3rd in the 200 Freestyle race with a personal best that also earned the freshman a spot in the regional event.

Junior Maxim Shan secured his first regional cut in the 50 Freestyle event with a 7th place finish.

The regular season is now behind the Highlanders as the team looks toward the NIAA 3A Northern Regional Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 9-10 at the Moana Pool in Reno, Nev. The Highlanders are expected to have a solid showing with 22 individual entries and five relays this year.