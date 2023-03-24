Highlanders winless to open baseball, softball seasons

LOVELOCK, Nev. — The Incline baseball team dropped both games in a doubleheader at Pershing County to open the season.

With weather and snow hindering preparations to begin the year, the Highlanders made a combined 15 errors defensively, resulting in a pair of losses to the Mustangs.

Incline had a strong offensive showing to open the series, scoring runs in all but one inning of Saturday morning’s game.

The Highlanders, however, weren’t able to slow down the Mustangs bats as a pair of big innings propelled Pershing County to a 12-7 win.

Junior Cameron Bodel led the team with two hits, a double, and two RBIs. Senior James DeMarais finished the game with two hits, including a double, and one RBI. From the mound, DeMarais struck out five batters and allowed seven hits and six runs during four and a third innings of work.

Sophomore Zach Harrell also drove a run in.

The team’s returned to the field Saturday afternoon and Incline managed to jump out to an 8-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. Pershing County would battle back with three runs in the fourth; five runs in the fifth; and two runs in the sixth inning to claim a 12-8 win.

Bodel again had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Sophomore Colton Barraza also had two hits, a double, and two RBIs. From the mound, Barraza struck out six batters, allowed seven hits and a pair of runs during four and two-thirds innings of pitching. Sophomore Tate Gitchell knocked in a run as well.

As a team, Incline combined to steal seven bases.

The Highlanders will next face Battle Mountain (3-4). The teams began a three-game series at Golden Eagle Regional Park in Sparks on Thursday, and will play a doubleheader Friday, beginning at a 11 a.m.

Lady Highlanders struggle to open year

The Incline softball team struggled in its opener at Pershing County, dropping both games in Saturday’s doubleheader by a combined score of 32-1.

The first game ended via the 15-run mercy rule after the top of the third.

The Highlanders managed one run in the second game of the day, but were again stopped after three innings after falling behind 16-1.

The team will now play a three-game series against Battle Mountain (4-1). Due to conditions in Incline, the games will be held at Golden Eagle Regional Park in Sparks. The teams began the series on Thursday, and then will play a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at a 11 a.m.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.