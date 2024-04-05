Highway 28 closed due to single-car crash
GLENBROOK Nev. – Highway 28 at Spooner Lake is closed in both directions due to a single-car crash.
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District are working to retrieve the vehicle, which went off the side of the road.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
