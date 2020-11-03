US Highway 50 reopened after fatal collision

A fatal collision has closed U.S. Highway 50 near Glenbrook Tuesday night.

Provided / NHP

Update 1 a.m.: The Nevada Highway Patrol has reopened U.S. Highway 50 after a fatal collision Tuesday evening caused the closure in both directions.

Original post

GLENBROOK, Nev. — U.S. Highway 50 is closed as the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal head-on collision.

Impairment is suspected in the collision that was reported at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

At least one person is confirmed dead.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours in both directions.