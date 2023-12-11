Update: Highway 50 fire extinguished; One-way traffic

Update: As of 11:50 a.m.: One-way traffic on U.S. Highway 50 has been opened.

Update: As of 9:36 a.m.: The fire has been extinguished, but cleanup is still in progress. The U.S. Hwy 50 is still closed eastbound and westbound by the airport. The highway is expected to reopen in a couple of hours.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department says they’ve closed Highway 50 near the airport due to a semi-truck fire.

The department reported the incident after 7 a.m. on their social media page that the semi-truck fire is in front of the Sierra Tahoe Ready Mix.

They’ve closed the highway to allow South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue to put it out.

The police department says they will get traffic moving again once the fire is out.

The tribune will post updates as they become available.