Highway 88 closed at Pickett’s Junction, Woodfords due to flooding

Highway 88 is closed at Pickett's Junction to 1 mile west of Woodfords due to washout.

Provided/Caltrans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The accelerated snowmelt due to unseasonably warm temperatures over the past few days has resulted in the closure of California State Route 88 due to washout, officials said Tuesday morning.

SR-88 is closed from Pickett’s Junction (SR-89) to 1 mile west of Woodfords due to flooding and motorists are advised to use an alternate route if traveling in the area.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

The National Weather Service had a multi-day flood watch in effect for the region that was set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday but was extended to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Also on SR-88, due to construction, there is one-way traffic control from 6 a.m., to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday 1.4 miles east of Pickett’s Junction at West Fork Carson River Bridge.

For real time road conditions, visit https://ROADS.DOT.CA.GOV/ .