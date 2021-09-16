Highway 88 reopened to through traffic

Some large trees have succumbed to the Caldor Fire and can become a hazard to drivers if not removed.

Provided/U.S. Forest Service

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One of the main highways leading to South Lake Tahoe has been reopened, officials announced Thursday.

California State Route 88 through the Sierra from Kirkwood to Jackson has reopened as of just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Caltrans announced on social media.

*TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE* SR-88 is open in Alpine and Amador counties after being closed due to the #CaldorFire . Caltrans reminds you to drive safely, as crews and emergency responders continue to work in the area. For the latest road conditions, visit https://t.co/KHwTwDU7oo pic.twitter.com/Gavemm5V7V — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) September 16, 2021

The Caldor Fire is 71% contained at 219,267 acres as of Thursday morning and the number of firefighters working on the blaze has decreased to fewer than 2,948.

During the morning update, Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Brian Mackwood said crews are still clearing large timber along the route between Carson Valley and Jackson.

“We have a bunch of crews working in that general area trying to get the larger timber off the highway,” he said.

Highway 88 has been closed since the fire threatened Kirkwood late last month.

He said that U.S. Highway 50’s reopening will likely be extended and that officials want to reopen 88 to provide access to Lake Tahoe.

“There’s going to be a lot of fire engines working in there, so keep your speeds down in that corridor,” he said.

Lake Tahoe beaches and other shoreline amenities on U.S. Forest Service land reopened effective Wednesday night, though the back country and Eldorado National Forest remain closed.

The Nevada Division of State Parks plans to open Cave Rock and Sand Harbor on Friday morning.

The trails and back country at Spooner Lake will also reopen, though the main entrance, parking lot and picnic area will remain closed for the construction project there.

For the latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

The Record Courier contributed to this report.