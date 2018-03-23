Highway 89 reopens at Emerald Bay Friday afternoon
March 23, 2018
California Route 89 has reopened at Emerald Bay, Caltrans announced Friday afternoon.
The highway was closed Wednesday, March 21, due to a snow slide at Eagle Point Campground.
Caltrans advises drivers to use caution on the highway, as road crews are still working in the area.
Another storm wave is expected to enter the Lake Tahoe Basin this weekend.
Great job by our crews opening Highway 89 today around Emerald Bay before what's sure to be another busy Sierra travel weekend. pic.twitter.com/B4UHTnptpM
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 23, 2018
Recommended Stories For You