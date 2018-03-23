 Highway 89 reopens at Emerald Bay Friday afternoon | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Highway 89 reopens at Emerald Bay Friday afternoon

Courtesy of Caltrans District 3

A snow slide closed Highway 89 at Emerald Bay on Wednesday, March 21.

California Route 89 has reopened at Emerald Bay, Caltrans announced Friday afternoon.

The highway was closed Wednesday, March 21, due to a snow slide at Eagle Point Campground.

Caltrans advises drivers to use caution on the highway, as road crews are still working in the area.

Another storm wave is expected to enter the Lake Tahoe Basin this weekend.

 