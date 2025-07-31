Hike + Happy Hour; Hit the trails — then enjoy a tipple — at these spots around the basin
What better way to cap off a heart-pumping hike than with a boozy beverage at a nearby joint? From riffs on classic cocktails to well-curated aged tequilas, there’s something for everyone after you’ve dusted off your hiking boots.
HIKE: Big Meadow to Round Lake
HAPPY HOUR: Hope Valley Bar and Grill
Find the Big Meadow Trailhead, roughly 13 miles south of South Lake Tahoe, off of Highway 89 and begin your 6.3-mile trek to Round Lake through the aptly named meadow, cut through by a winding creek and surrounded by towering mountain peaks. The moderate, out-and-back hike winds through the forest and will build up a thirst thanks to roughly 1,200 feet in elevation gain. Afterwards, continue on the highway to nearby Hope Valley Bar and Grill to enjoy a Bee’s with Broken Knees, a spin on the classic Bee’s Knees, made with Milagro Blanco Tequila, honey, lemon and Angostura bitters. Pro-tip: Grab a homemade seasonal pie to go!
HIKE: Rose Knob Peak
HAPPY HOUR: Glasses Wine Bar
Climb through Mount Rose Wilderness, among towering pines and lupine-lined trails (if you time it just right!), to Rose Knob Peak at 9,710 feet. Start the strenuous hike at the Ophir Creek Trailhead off of Mount Rose Highway near Incline Village. The 5.6-mile, steep out-and-back trail demands 1,489 feet of elevation gain and a fair amount of rock scrambling in return for unparalleled views of Big Blue below as you make your way to the peak. Post-descent, rest your weary legs at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline where you’ll find a well-curated selection of two dozen wines by the glass and even more unique by-the-bottle options in the cozy wine bar-meets-reading room.
HIKE: Maggie’s Peaks
HAPPY HOUR: Tahoe Cocktail Corner
Venture into Desolation Wilderness and climb to the top of Maggie’s Peaks, a pair of peaks sitting at roughly 8,700 feet overlooking Lake Tahoe and, allegedly, named long ago after a local buxom barmaid. The challenging 4.1-mile, out-and-back trek begins at the Bayview Trailhead, about six miles north of South Lake Tahoe, and climbs nearly 1,800 feet in just two miles — a feat made well worth it thanks to sweeping views of Emerald Bay and Granite Lake. Reward yourself with a libation back in town at Tahoe Cocktail Corner. The Tahoe Tropic is a popular choice in summer months, a bright cocktail mixed with Koloa Coconut Rum, pineapple, lime, muddled mint and soda.
HIKE: Shirley Canyon Trail
HAPPY HOUR: Tremingo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar
Hike past stunning waterfalls, over giant granite slabs, and through lush pine trees to Shirley Lake on this 4-mile, out-and-back Olympic Valley hike. Want more scenery? Skip the hike down and continue two miles past Shirley Lake to High Camp where you’ll find the High Camp Marketplace stocked with quick bites, coffee, beer and wine and the Aerial Tram waiting to whisk you down the mountain. Back in the village at Palisades Tahoe, pop over to Tremingo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar where you’ll find an impressive selection of high-end tequila and mezcal and bright, simple cocktails like Pedro’s Paloma, mixed with Patron Silver Tequila, grapefruit juice, agave and a splash of grapefruit soda.
HIKE: Mount Judah Loop Trail
HAPPY HOUR: Old 40 Bar and Grill
Snake through the Tahoe National Forest outside of Truckee on the 5.2-mile Mountain Judah Loop Trail. Starting at Donner Pass Trailhead, hike along a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail as you head toward the loop portion of the trek that climbs up roughly 1,200 feet to Donner Peak (8,019 feet) and Mount Judah (8,243 feet) all while enjoying spectacular views of Donner Lake. Next, head to Donner Ski Ranch for a laid-back happy hour at Old 40 Bar and Grill where you’ll find a spicy Bloody Mary heaped with two strips of bacon, marinated string beans, celery and pepperoncini and a grilled cheese on the side.
Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Summer 2025 edition of Tahoe Magazine.
