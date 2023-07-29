Hike with a ranger this summer at Heavenly Mountain Resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The sun is out, the snow is melting and now is the time to get out and enjoy summer on your National Forest lands! The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit along with our partner Heavenly Mountain Resort, invites the public to Hike with a Ranger beginning July 29, 2023. Hikes will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m. at the top of the Heavenly Gondola. The guided hikes last approximately one hour and continue every weekend through September 3, 2023, weather permitting.

Hikes are moderate in terms of difficulty, closed toed shoes and water are required for attendance, along with a ticket to ride the gondola. Remember to bring your sunscreen! No reservations are required, and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants should meet the rangers at the top of the gondola.

This Conservation Education program aims to provide an enjoyable opportunity to learn more about the Tahoe Basin and its environment. Rangers cover a variety of natural history topics, which help promote a deeper understanding of our natural resources while increasing environmental literacy and developing land stewardship ethics. Programs are led by LTBMU rangers and Heavenly’s own Eco Rangers. This program is made possible through the LTBMU’s invaluable partnership in outdoor recreation with Heavenly Mountain Resort.

For more information, contact Lannette Rangel at 530-543-2730 or lannette.rangel@usda.gov .