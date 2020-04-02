Hiking voted best recreation activity at Lake Tahoe

The community has voted hiking as the top outdoor activity in Tahoe.

Provided

After the final tally of votes, hiking is the most beloved outdoor recreational activity at Lake Tahoe.

Hiking beat out skiing/snowboarding in a close vote in the championship round to claim the recreation crown.

It was a heavy-hitting semifinals with Kayaking and mountain biking just falling short and finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Other activities in the contest included waterskiing, trail running, swimming, disc golf, golf, boating, road biking, fishing, camping, stand up paddle, snowshoeing and snowmobiling.