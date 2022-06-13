Hilton Grand Vacations hosts ribbon cutting for newly rebranded Lake Tahoe Resort
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hilton Grand Vacations celebrated a ribbon cutting for its newly rebranded Lake Tahoe Resort, a Hilton Vacation Club, on Wednesday, June 8, and was joined by South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook and resort team members.
Following Hilton Grand Vacations acquisition of Diamond Resorts last year, the resort is one of several properties worldwide to be unveiled under the new Hilton Vacation Club brand.
