Himmel Haus gears up for three-weekend celebration as part of their 12th annual Oktoberfest

If getting dressed up in your best lederhosen and dirndls while eating and drinking traditional German offerings is your idea of an amazing time, then Himmel Haus has you covered over a three-weekend celebration beginning Saturday, September 21.

Traditionally, the Germany Oktoberfest celebration starts in late September and runs through the beginning of October, which is a similar approach being taken by the German restaurant and bar for this year’s festivities. No matter the event, patrons are encouraged to dress in traditional attire.

Kinderfest Family Day (Sept. 21 – 12:30 p.m.)

“We did it last year as our first year doing a family-friendly day,” said co-owner David Armstrong. “It was a huge success. It was very busy.”

Building upon that success, this year will include snow cone and cotton candy machines, face painting, and a bouncy house for the kiddos, as well as food and beer specials for the parents. In addition, you can be sure to expect to hear plenty of Oktoberfest polka music.

Ales and Alpine Vibes (Sept. 28 – 5 p.m.)

The biggest change for the dinner-time celebration this year will include the ceremonial keg tapping, which occurred on the party and pageant day last year.

“We have a ceremonial keg where you have the handle that comes out of it and you have to tap that into there with a wooden mallet,” added Armstrong. “It kind of sprays everywhere, but it’s fun.”

Reservations are being taken for the dinner celebration and according to Armstrong the lively celebration with more music and food specials will fill up.

Prost to the Party (Oct. 5 – 8 p.m.)

The pageant and party that’s been going on every year since opening offers up a $1,000 cash prize to the top three contestants.

“Its $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $200 for third place, said Armstrong. “People have to come dressed in whatever kind of traditional attire and I’ve even had people make outfits before.”

“We have a panel of local judges, so we try to get the community involved. People are judged on their outfit and we create a little runway. We do introductions and get

into fun facts about the people and also have the audience write up some questions – most of them are German related which is fun and it gets kind of kooky.”

Oktoberfest at Himmel Haus. Provided

In addition to the outfit judging, the contestants will also have the ability to show off their skills during the talent show portion of the night.

“I’ve had people play music, I’ve had people chug a beer. I’ve had a lot of interesting stuff and some really talented people, too,” added Armstrong. “It’s fun for people to come and just be involved.”

While contestants can register ahead of time by emailing the restaurant, Armstrong says they always end up with a handful the day of – although he added that it’ always better to know sooner, and the more contestants, the better.

With the celebration happening later in the evening and more of a party-type atmosphere, this event is for 21 and over only.

Himmel Haus is located at 3819 Saddle Road in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Interested contestants for the pageant can email himmelbookings@gmail.com . For more information you can reach them by phone at (530) 314-7665 or visit them online at himmelhausslt.com .