Hip-hop duo Blackalicious headlines Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

California-based hip-hop act Blackalicious makes its way to South Shore for a performance on Saturday, March 24, that music lovers will want to catch.

"In a hip-hop career that has stretched past a decade, Blackalicious has earned respect the old-fashioned way rising through honesty, commitment and artistry," states the duo's online biography.

For those who are unfamiliar with the pair, Blackalicious is comprised of rapper Gift of Gab (Tim Parker) and DJ/producer Chief Xcel (Xavier Mosley).

"They are noted for Gift of Gab's often 'tongue-twisting,' multisyllabic, complex rhymes and Chief Xcel's 'classic' beats," continues the bio.

And Blackalicious is close to calling Lake Tahoe home — the duo hails from Sacramento and was formed back in the 1990s.

"Like a few other West Coast rap acts, including Pharcyde and Jurassic 5, Blackalicious has generally favored what hip-hoppers call the 'positive tip'; in other words, its lyrics have often been spiritual and uplifting rather than violent or misogynous.

"Like a lot of experimental alternative rappers, Blackalicious can be quirky and eccentric; nonetheless, spirituality is a big part of the group's music," continues the bio.

The duo takes the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 on the day of the show, and $1 of each ticket is donated to the High Fives, according to the venue's website (where purchases are conducted).

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend. Additional information is available at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.