Historic Dangberg ranch house opens April 1

The nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch will again provide public access inside the historic ranch house beginning April 1, where visitors will see selections from the park’s extensive artifact collection and learn about the Dangberg family and Carson Valley’s ranching history.

Grand pianos, antique furniture, Persian rugs, original paintings, vintage gowns, and Nevada’s oldest Levi’s are among the displays in the living areas of the ranch house, representing the day-to-day lives of four generations of this prominent family that founded Minden and several businesses in addition to operating the largest ranch in the area.

In the more practical north wing of the house, visitors will see the kitchen, pantry and cowboy’s dining hall and the working side of ranch life. They will also have access inside a separate laundry house and “stone cellar” storage and food-production building.

The ranch house will be open Thursdays through Sundays, from 1–4 p.m. The experience is self-guided, but volunteer docents and staff will be available to answer questions and assist visitors. Reservations are not needed, but large groups are encouraged to give advance notice before visiting.

Beginning in May, groups can also reserve the park’s tented picnic area for a small fee, with seating for about 50 people. Hours of operation will increase in June or as circumstances permit, but will be closed when needed to accommodate other park events and private rentals.

There is no admission fee, but visitors are asked to donate an amount of their choice to support the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch. Donations enable the park’s programming, maintenance, and the preservation of its historic buildings and structures.

Funding to support this and other park activities has been provided by sponsors Douglas County, Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Sertoma, Horse Tales, Robert E. Schilling Charitable Fund, D & B Cabinets, Dr. James the Dentist, TruNorth Wealth Management, A.B.E. Printing and Copy Center, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Douglas Disposal & Recycling Service, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Hone Company, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Kaiser Genoa Property, LLC, Mangia Tutto Pizzeria & Ristorante, The Pink House, Christensen Automotive and Faith Photography NV.

The park is a Douglas County facility and visitors are required to follow rules that help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Until directives change, masks are required inside the ranch house and are required outdoors when social distancing is not possible. No pets other than certified service animals are permitted on the porch or inside the ranch house.

The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¾ of a mile south of the high school and roundabout. For more information, visit Dangberg.org .