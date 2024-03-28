Historic fire engine restored by Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District is seeking community members to help restore an antique fire engine the district recently reacquired.

The goal of the restoration project is to utilize the fire engine for community and charitable events.

The district acquired the 1944 Seagrave Model 66EB, which, according to Brandon Brady, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Battalion Chief, was originally purchased as Navy surplus in the 1960s.

“It was then that we had no doubt that we once used this fire engine to serve our community,” Chief Lindgren said with pride as he spoke to the Tribune about the antique fire engine, as well as the fundraising efforts and steps being taken to not only restore this antique fire engine but also to supply a brand new helicopter to serve the Tahoe Basin.

The acquisition of the engine adds to the rich history of the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

“We have over 150 years of firefighting history in our community,” said Brady.

While the fire engine has been sitting for nearly 20 years, it has recently been restored to functionality for driving with the assistance of district personnel and mechanics. However, it still requires some attention.

The district reacquired a historic fire engine. Provided / Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

The restoration project now requires volunteers skilled in various areas such as gearheads, fabricators, mechanics, painters, and donors to help restore the fire engine to its original luster, including its candy apple red outer shell, as well as its bells, whistles, and hoses.

After being decommissioned, the fire engine was used at Stanford and UNR football games before being sold to a private owner.

“Some may recognize this fire engine because when it was sold, following its front-line service, it was used at Stanford football games and then later at UNR football games and parked for many years in the Silver Legacy and Eldorado parking garages. This is where I learned of its existence about 15 years ago and even took pictures of it at the time to show our then Fire Chief,” said Brady.

“As an old car buff, I have several 1930s-era vehicles. I am often scouring ads for old car parts and noticed this fire engine for sale several months ago in Reno, sitting outside and neglected for many years,” added Brady.

After confirming the engine’s origin, Brady approached his predecessor with the idea of repurchasing and restoring it for community and charitable events.

“The former owner was really excited with the prospect of it returning to one of its original homes and gave us a deal we couldn’t refuse,” Brady recalled.

“Things just aren’t built like they used to,” said the fire department.

The antique fire engine features its original flathead straight 8 motor built by Seagrave from leftover parts from a bankruptcy acquisition of Pierce-Arrow luxury cars’ engine tooling, following the Great Depression in the 1930s. The system includes 16 spark plugs and dual ignition systems, including the option for the hand crank start method, which has allowed the engine to still run 80 years later.

Upon discovering that the fire engine was missing all of its brass caps, with some being “odd-ball sizes,” the fire department’s mechanic found the exact pieces needed, color-matched to the engine, in an old parts bin in their shop.

While the engine “has seen some better days,” the chief eagerly anticipates the day when it is fully restored to its original glory and continues to bring positive changes to the basin as a whole.

Correction: The quotes are attributed to Brandon Brady, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Battalion Chief.