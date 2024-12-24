Historic Pope Estate Boathouse secures Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation grant for second year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation (TYCF) has once again extended its support to the Pope Estate Boathouse, granting $2,000 in funding for the second consecutive year. This contribution will bolster ongoing efforts to enhance exhibits and interpretive programs at the historic site, nestled within the Tallac Historic Site on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore.

Built in the early 1900s, the Pope Estate Boathouse reflects a bygone era of luxury transportation. Before the advent of modern roadways, affluent families traveled to Lake Tahoe via a network of trains, stagecoaches, and boats, journeying from San Francisco to Truckee, then Tahoe City, and finally crossing the lake by watercraft.

The Great Basin Institute (GBI), which manages operations at the Tallac Historic Site, continues its mission of preserving and interpreting Lake Tahoe’s cultural and ecological heritage. Recent initiatives include the reinstatement of the artist-in-residence program, hosting the 36th annual Great Gatsby Festival, and collaborating with the Nevada Air National Guard and HistoriCorps’ Job Corps program to restore and maintain the site’s aging structures.

In addition to preserving history, GBI partners with organizations such as Slow Food Tahoe and the UCCE Master Gardeners of South Lake Tahoe to engage the community through events like the Grow Your Own Festival.

TYCF President Ross Arno emphasized the alignment of this grant with the Foundation’s mission to support maritime and historic preservation efforts around Lake Tahoe. “It’s a privilege to fund organizations like the Great Basin Institute, which bring history to life for the community and visitors alike,” Arno said.

TYCF, celebrating a legacy of philanthropy, remains dedicated to fostering connections to Lake Tahoe’s maritime history. Its continued support of the Pope Estate ensures that this historic treasure remains a vibrant part of the region’s cultural landscape.

Stay tuned for updates on the exciting projects and programs coming to the Pope Estate Boathouse. For more information, visit @tallachistoricsite or contact the Tahoe Yacht Club Foundation.