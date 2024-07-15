HistoriCorps, Eldorado National Forest seek volunteers for preservation project 

Bunker Hill Lookout

Provided

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. –– HistoriCorps and Eldorado National Forest are seeking volunteers of all skill levels to help rehabilitate the historic Bunker Hill Lookout Tower, with week-long volunteer opportunities running from July 28 through September 6. Those interested in volunteering can visit http://www.historicorps.org to register for the project and learn more about other HistoriCorps volunteer opportunities.

HistoriCorps is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to engaging volunteer workforces to preserve historic places and provide free mentorship in the preservation trades. There are four volunteer sessions available at Bunker Hill Lookout Tower, but volunteers are particularly needed between July 28-August 2, and again between September 1-6.

This summer, HistoriCorps will also be partnering with the Great Basin Institute’s Nevada Conservation Corps as a pathway to inspire and mentor young people in the preservation trades.

The Bunker Hill Lookout is a key historical site within Region 5, symbolizing its expansive fire management efforts during the Great Depression. Constructed as part of a broad administrative and infrastructural campaign, this unique facility was designed by Region 5 architect Kepler Johnson in 1939. Today, the Bunker Hill Lookout retains a high degree of historic integrity and stands as one of the most distinctive and important Forest Service buildings in California, reflecting the architectural ambition and functional necessity of its time.

As part of their work project this year, HistoriCorps will be replacing the roof of the lookout tower, deconstructing and restoring the historic integrity of the brick chimney, and addressing other water damage issues and exterior repairs.

More volunteers are still needed to ensure the success of Bunker Hill Lookout Tower project. HistoriCorps welcomes but does not require any experience in the trades; mentorship and all necessary tools are provided. Volunteer sessions are scheduled Sunday evening through Friday morning, and volunteers can expect all meals to be provided by expert field staff. Participants will have access to camping accommodations for tents, truck campers, and campervans.

Project Details:

Tasks: Roof repair and replacement. Deconstruction of brick chimney, focusing on restoring historic integrity. Address water damage issues and other exterior repairs to prep for painting exterior and repointing masonry.

Session 2: July 21-26

Session 3: July 28-August 2

Session 4: September 1-6

For more information or to register for a volunteer session, visit http://www.historicorps.org , or contact us at info@historicorps.org .