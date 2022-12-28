History series on Sunday to feature Snowshoe Thompson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Eastern Sierra speaker series at Wylder Resort continues this weekend with a presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra.
Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada winter snows for 20 years. He would travel the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80 pound bag of mail. Thompson was one of the most compelling figures to have called the Sierra Nevada home.
The program, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, is free and will be at the Wylder General Store, located just east of the resort on California State Route 88 in Hope Valley.
For more information, call David Woodruff at 760-920-8061 for more information.
