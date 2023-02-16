History series Sunday to feature ‘The Wedding of the Waters’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra history series with a 50-minute slide show program, The Wedding of the Waters, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
In October of 1937, Catholic Priest Father John Crowley, carried out one of the grandest events to have taken place in the Eastern Sierra, in a magnificent three-day pageant. Over 50,000 people watched in amazement as a special gourd of water was moved from the highest lake in the United States, to the lowest spot in the western hemisphere by a host of characters including Hop Along Cassidy, an Indianapolis 500 winner, the 20-Mule Team Wagon and many more. Even the President of the United States and the governor of California were involved.
The free program will be presented at the Wylder General Store, one-tenth of a mile east of Wylder Resort on California State Route 88 in Hope Valley.
For more information, call David Woodruff at 760-920-8061.
