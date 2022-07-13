History series to feature ‘Daring, Dangerous Donner Summit’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series on Saturday, July 16, with a presentation on “Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit.”

Using rare and seldom seen photographs, local historian and author David Woodruff recounts the interesting and often amusing tales that have helped shape one of America’s most favorite and well used mountain traffic corridors. From the brave men and women who toiled round the clock for three days to rescue 226 passengers and crew from a snow-bound train, to the enthusiastic citizens of the highway “Snow Shoveling Bee,” the improbable stories are legion.

The 50-minute presentation is at 2 p.m. at Wylder General Store, located just east of Wylder Resort Hope Valley (formerly Sorenson’s Resort) on California State Route 88.

For more information, call 760-920-8061.