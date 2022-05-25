History series to feature ‘Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Resort Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series with a 50 minute slide show, “Going for the Gold-Lake Tahoe and the Olympics” at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Alex Cushing and the state of California brought the 1960 Winter Olympics to the Lake Tahoe area and Walt Disney brought the Olympics to the world. From hosting the first Olympics that truly utilized modern technology, to creating a world class Olympic training facility deep in the Sierra Nevada forest, the Lake Tahoe region has played an important role in America’s success in both the Summer and Winter Olympics for generations.
This week’s program will be at the Wylder General Store, located 1.25 miles east of Pickett’s Junction/California State Routes 88 and 89 in Hope Valley.
For more information call David Woodruff at 760 920-8061
