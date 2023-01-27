History speaker series to feature Snowshoe Thompson
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra history speaker series on Sunday with a Chautauqua style presentation on Snowshoe Thompson-Mailman of the Sierra.
Thompson carried the mail across the Sierra Nevada mountains during winter snows for 20 years. He would travel over the 180-mile round trip in just five days on his hand-crafted snow skates (skis) with nothing more than a jacket, dried meat, matches and his 80 pounds of mail. The program is free and open to the public, and will be held at 1 p.m. at the Café at Wylder Resort.
Space is limited.
For more information, call David Woodruff at 760-920-8061.
