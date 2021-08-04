‘Hockey Night in Tahoe’ is every Friday in August at ice arena

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Every Friday in August, South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena will host Hockey Night in Tahoe.

The community is invited to the free events from 6-7:30 p.m. and learn about hockey opportunities returning to Tahoe, for all ages.

There will be on-ice and off-ice fun skills games and refreshments.

Coaches and program administrators will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the adult league, youth and high school opportunities, as well as learn to play.

Come welcome back junior hockey to Lake Tahoe.

The ice arena will be home to the Lake Tahoe Lakers, an expansion team in the USPHL Pacific Division for the 2021-22 season.

Guests can meet team members and pick up some “swag.”

For more information, email tahoehockeyinfo@gmail.com or call 775-220-5726.