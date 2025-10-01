Hole in one at Incline Village Mountain Course

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Jeff Heitt with his hole in one on Sunday, Sept. 28, at Incline Village Mountain Course.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Danville, Calif. resident, Jeff Heitt, sunk a hole in one on Sunday, Sept. 28, at the Incline Village Mountain Course.

Heitt recorded the ace at hole 2, a distance of 132 yards.

This ace makes Heitt’s third, having recorded one at both Pelican Hill and Fountaingrove Club.