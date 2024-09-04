Jonathon Ramos scored a hole in one at Incline Village Mountain Course on Friday, Aug. 30.

Provided / Julie Ramos

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – An Arizona resident scored a hole in one while playing at the Incline Village Mountain Course on Friday, Aug. 30.

In a momentous start to the holiday weekend, 43-year-old Jonathon Ramos scored the ace on hole 6 at a distance of 130 yards.

Ramos, an Ocotillo Golf Club member in Chandler, Ariz., said this is his first ace.

The shot was witnessed by Julie Ramos, Brody Ramos and Mike Carmack.