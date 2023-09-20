INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Golfer Mark Grignon scored a hole-in-one while playing the Incline Village Championship Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Grignon hit the ace from the white tees on Hole 17 using his 7 Iron.

“This was my first hole in one, and took place on the Sunday of my birthday week. It was a little baby fade: the ball landed 15-20 yards off the pin, and rolled in,” Grignon said in his hole-in-one report. “Because the hole is a little downhill you could see the ball rolling into the cup in what felt like slow motion.”

“The irony is that, as I hit my shot, everybody on the tee box was talking about hitting a hole-in-one and admiring the plaque there at the 17th hole. The plaque says that someone hit a hole-in-one there the day the course opened in 1964, and Harrah’s gave that person a Rolls Royce. I’d love to know if the offer still stands,” he added.