Hole-in-one report
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Golfer Mark Grignon scored a hole-in-one while playing the Incline Village Championship Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Grignon hit the ace from the white tees on Hole 17 using his 7 Iron.
“This was my first hole in one, and took place on the Sunday of my birthday week. It was a little baby fade: the ball landed 15-20 yards off the pin, and rolled in,” Grignon said in his hole-in-one report. “Because the hole is a little downhill you could see the ball rolling into the cup in what felt like slow motion.”
“The irony is that, as I hit my shot, everybody on the tee box was talking about hitting a hole-in-one and admiring the plaque there at the 17th hole. The plaque says that someone hit a hole-in-one there the day the course opened in 1964, and Harrah’s gave that person a Rolls Royce. I’d love to know if the offer still stands,” he added.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.