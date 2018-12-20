Holiday baking displays: Gingerbread Virginia City at Stateline casinos; candy Santa at Hyatt Lake Tahoe

Be honest — we know you've wasted countless hours watching the "Great British Baking Show."

For those who can admire a properly baked cake and perfectly frosted candies, the holiday season at Tahoe brings several opportunities to view true pieces of artwork.

On South Shore, the bakery staff elves at Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe have created two "Gingerbread Virginia City" displays in the lobbies of both of the Lake Tahoe casinos.

Incorporating 400 pounds of fresh secret gingerbread spiced dough, the creative displays feature hundreds of gingerbread cutouts; 120 pounds of royal icing; numerous frosted candies, candy canes; pinecones and much more highlight the displays. Not to mention 200 hours of hard work, with the help of five of Harrah's and Harveys top international culinary students working on the projects.

Eecutive pastry chef Guido Landolt chose the famous and historic regional attraction Virginia City in the wintertime as his inspiration for the annual display, replete with houses, churches, a fire house, Comstock silver mines, "clapboard" buildings, and with gingerbread renditions of the venerable St. Mary's in the Mountains Roman Catholic Church topping the displays.

"When I visited the ghost town of Bodie (California) this past September, I found the old buildings so photogenic I just had to incorporate a historic mining town into this years' theme," Landolt says. "It inspired me to visit and choose Virginia City because it's such a picturesque, local treasure and so interconnected with Lake Tahoe's own history."

Recommended Stories For You

The houses will be on display through New Year's Day.

On North Shore, the Hyatt in Incline Village has an impressive (and edible) candy Santa sitting atop a gingerbread wagon.

The wagon is made of 75 pounds of gingerbread; 120 pounds of royal icing; 110 Hershey chocolate bars; 63 pounds of candy; and 24 pounds of mini marshmallows. Santa is made of 34 pounds of Rice Krispy treats; 20 pounds of rolled fondant; and 6 pounds of royal icing.

The mouth-watering display can be found in the lobby in front of Cutthroat's Saloon during the holiday season.