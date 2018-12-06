Heavenly Holidays gets underway in South Lake Tahoe

Let's face it, December is pretty much a 31-day nod to the holidays. Don't fight it.

Fully embrace the holiday season with Heavenly Village's three-week-long celebration: Heavenly Holidays.

The fun officially starts Saturday, when the first of several opportunities to have breakfast with Santa takes place. Kids of all ages can enjoy pancakes and a photo session with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22 in Heavenly Village. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com — just search "Tahoe's Breakfast with Santa."

The fun continues Saturday with the first installment of Heavenly Holidays Rail Jam. From 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29, riders will be showcasing their skills in the center of the village right underneath the gondola. The rail jams will feature both professional and amateur riders, as well as kids. There will be a small sledding hill right next door.

In addition to daily live entertainment on the "main stage" in the village.

The family fun continues later in the month with a carnival, magic shows, ice skating Disney characters, live performances, a ski simulator and more.

Recommended Stories For You

A full lineup for Heavenly Holidays can be found at bit.ly/HeavenlyHoliday2018.

Looking for fun minus the family?

The Village will host holiday-themed après ski parties Dec. 18-24 featuring a DJ inside Santa's 16-foot interactive snow globe. Additionally, all Heavenly Mountain Resort lodges will be offering happy hours.

By the time the next three weeks are over, you should be all set on the holiday festivities for … at least 12 months.