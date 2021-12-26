Holiday Hangover: Mtn Passes, Resorts Closed Due to Blizzard Conditions, 2+ Feet of Snow Overnight

South Lake Tahoe, CA – Residents and visitors are waking up to blizzard conditions the morning after Christmas festivities.

Due to extreme winds, heavy snow, and whiteout visibility multiple highway closures are being reported by Caltrans and Nevada DOT. As of 7:55am, highways 50, 80, 88, 89, 431 are all completely closed in both directions with no estimated time of opening.

Lake Tahoe ski resorts are reporting a range of 14 – 34“ of new snow in the past 24 hours with about two feet of that coming overnight giving operations crews a hefty challenge. Kirkwood and Mt Rose announced they will be fully closed for the day and all other resorts have an uphill battle of getting the lower mountain lifts spinning with all upper mountain operations closed. Here are the 24 hour snow totals as reported at 8:00am on Dec. 26:





The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Dec. 28 at 1:00am with up to three feet of additional snow accumulations, wind gusts of 100 mph, widespread whiteout conditions and extreme avalanche danger.

We will continue to update you on this storm as it develops!