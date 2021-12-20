Holiday Lights Trail Map invites community to support local businesses through festive activity

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The community of South Lake Tahoe is invited to travel the Tahoe Chamber’s Holiday Trail of Lights Map, featuring almost 30 different stops of holiday lights and festivity sponsored by El Dorado County and the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Local businesses and residents are participating in this year’s Light Up the South Shore Holiday Contest and bringing much needed cheer with their festive light displays. Those opted into the competition will be competing and judged by the Merry & Bright Ambassadors in five different categories. Participating businesses will be judged for Best of Show, Best Window Display, and the Clark Griswold (most lights) Award. Residents will be judged for The Neighbor that SLEIGH-d Award. All businesses and eligible residents will also be competing for the People’s Choice Award.

Visit the participating the businesses and residents who are decorating for the festive Holiday Light Trial.

Photo provided by the Tahoe Chamber

The interactive map can be viewed at linktr.ee/tahoechamber .

Fun displays like Santa’s Coming to Town, The Dragon That Stole Christmas, and a Wags and Whiskers Wonderland will be up around the community, and when visitors are done exploring the map, they’re asked to cast their vote for their favorite display for the People’s Choice Award.

Votes can be entered at linktr.ee/tahoechamber through Sunday, Dec. 19.

Photo provided by the Tahoe Chamber

All red and green Christmas light markers shown on the map can be voted on by the public to potentially win the People’s Ornament Trophy, while the other four award categories will be judged and awarded by the Merry and Bright Ambassadors. Winners will receive illuminated trophies and holiday bracing rights.

For more information about the , visit linktr.ee/tahoechamber .