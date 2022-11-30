Looking to support some local businesses in Tahoe for your holiday shopping needs?

Look no further than the current Best of Tahoe finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various holiday-related categories.

For those looking to fill wall space: Best Art Gallery: Wyland Galleries

For those who prefer the gift of experience: Best Boat Cruise: Safari Rose

For those who still need to send out the family Christmas card: Best Photographer: Brian Walker Photography

For those in the giving mood: Best Local Charity: Bread & Broth

For those looking for something a little more permanent: Best Tattoo Studio: Needle Peak Tattoo

For those who just need to relax: Best Day Spa: The Lemon Drop Skincare Studio

For vintage lovers: Best Antique/Second Hand Shop: The Attic

For the person that loves to cook: Best Specialty Meat/Seafood Market: Overland Meat & Seafood Company

For those looking for the perfect outfit: Best Clothing Store: Sidestreet Boutique

For the person who’s always tinkering: Best Hardware Store: DIY Home Center

For those looking for an alternative to the standard Christmas gift: Best Head Shop: Tahoe Wellness Center

For those that need an upgrade to their sports equipment: Best Sporting Goods Store: Sports Ltd.

For those looking to get a head start on their New Year’s resolutions: Best Health and Fitness Club: Elements Health Club

For when the holidays are over: Best Wine Selection: The Idle Hour

For our complete list of this year’s Best of Tahoe winners, visit us here.

Happy holidays from all of us at the Tahoe Tribune.