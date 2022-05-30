Home delivered meal volunteers sought in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is seeking dedicated, caring volunteers for the home delivered meals program.

Each volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An Orientation session for potential new volunteer drivers is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Placerville Senior Center, located at 937 Spring Street.

For those interested in the South Lake Tahoe area, call senior nutrition at 530-621-6160 for more information.

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is one of many national Senior Nutrition Programs funded under the Older American Act of 1965. This year marks the 50th Anniversary year for many of the national Senior Nutrition Programs serving older adults through home delivered meal service and community dining centers.