Home delivered meal volunteers sought in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is seeking dedicated, caring volunteers for the home delivered meals program.

Each volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Potential new volunteer drivers are invited to attend a one-hour orientation session to learn more. The next one-hour orientation is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-2 p.m. at the Placerville Senior Center, 937 Spring Street.

For potential volunteers in the South Lake Tahoe area, call senior nutrition staff at 530-573-3130 to learn more.

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is one of many national Senior Nutrition Programs funded under the Older American Act of 1965 serving older adults through home delivered meal service and community dining centers.

For more information, call 530-621-6160. The Senior Nutrition Program is a service of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency.