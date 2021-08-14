Home of the Week: Immaculate home in quiet neighborhood
Located in one of South Shore’s premium neighborhoods, Meadow Lakes in Montgomery Estates is surrounded by Cold Creek and Trout Creek with underground utilities in a quiet circular neighborhood. Upstairs living takes advantage of the views of the meadow across the street for hiking, biking and even fishing.
This immaculate home has three bedrooms, plus two large bonus rooms for an office, gym, game room or extra bedrooms. Two and a half baths along with a TV room and huge game room downstairs with a pool table that lead out to the fully fenced back yard with lush lawn, sun deck, shed, and RV parking.
1654 Plateau Circle
3-bed, 3-bath, 2,546 square feet
$998,000
Listing Agent: Pam Belli
Agency: Coldwell Banker Select
Contact: 530-307-8882 or pam.belli@cbselectre.com
