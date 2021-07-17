Home of the Week: Mountain-modern house on South Shore
A mountain-modern home that makes your heart skip a beat. Designed and remodeled by Oberhauser Interiors, this home is ideal for entertaining. With an open-plan living and kitchen area, two cedar decks, a large stunning patio, enjoy morning coffee in the sun or have larger fun-filled gatherings, with forest lots on two sides, ensuring privacy.
High-end features include solid white-oak wide plank flooring, 48-inch Viking 6-burner range, Fisher & Paykel fridge, Miele dishwasher, quartz and butcher block counters, soft-close doors and drawers, heated Quartzite flooring in entry and bathrooms, air massage chromotherapy bathtub, nest thermostat, dimmable indirect LED lighting and 50-year roof.
Impressive custom built-in furniture includes incense cedar live-edge 10ft dining table, plus cabinetry in bedroom and loft office area. After a day on the slopes, stroll through the woods and nearby river, or swim in the lake, unwind in the luxury of the interior spa room with a cedar hot tub and TV.
Listing agents: Andrea and Joe King
Agency: Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty
Contact: 530-416-0851
Price: $850,000
Size: 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,823 square feet
Address: 1871 Brule St., South Lake Tahoe
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Home of the Week: Mountain-modern house on South Shore
A mountain-modern home that makes your heart skip a beat. Designed and remodeled by Oberhauser Interiors, this home is ideal for entertaining. With an open-plan living and kitchen area, two cedar decks, a large stunning…