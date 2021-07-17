Home of the Week: Mountain-modern house on South Shore

The South Shore Home of the Week is located at 1871 Brule St. (Provided)



A mountain-modern home that makes your heart skip a beat. Designed and remodeled by Oberhauser Interiors, this home is ideal for entertaining. With an open-plan living and kitchen area, two cedar decks, a large stunning patio, enjoy morning coffee in the sun or have larger fun-filled gatherings, with forest lots on two sides, ensuring privacy.

High-end features include solid white-oak wide plank flooring, 48-inch Viking 6-burner range, Fisher & Paykel fridge, Miele dishwasher, quartz and butcher block counters, soft-close doors and drawers, heated Quartzite flooring in entry and bathrooms, air massage chromotherapy bathtub, nest thermostat, dimmable indirect LED lighting and 50-year roof.

Impressive custom built-in furniture includes incense cedar live-edge 10ft dining table, plus cabinetry in bedroom and loft office area. After a day on the slopes, stroll through the woods and nearby river, or swim in the lake, unwind in the luxury of the interior spa room with a cedar hot tub and TV.

Listing agents: Andrea and Joe King Agency: Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty Contact: 530-416-0851