Home of the Week: Mountain retreat on cul-de-sac

This week’s featured home in South Lake Tahoe. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A private, custom mountain retreat near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, with acres of forest and walks to the river.

This gorgeous split-level gem has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a heated driveway to the 1,440-square foot, 4-car garage with room for the cars, toys and an elevator that leads up to the awe-inspiring great room with granite hearth and fireplace, entertainment center, high vaulted cedar ceilings and stacked view windows that all flow seamlessly with the gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters, hickory cabinets, custom appliances and big pantry.

Cozy alcove dining area and big back deck for barbecuing and hot tub complete this picture-perfect living area. A spacious master bedroom features a rock fireplace, big screen TV, huge walk-in closet and a custom bath with steam-in shower and hydro tub. Also included are an 800-square foot game room with full wet bar, big screen TV and pool table. Luxury mountain Tahoe living at it’s best.

2200 Oaxaco St, South Lake Tahoe, Calif. For Sale: $1,950,000 6 beds • 4 baths • 5,448 square feet