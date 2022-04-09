Home prefab company makes mark in Olympic Valley

With dozens of homes already erected in Olympic Valley, Plant Prefab announced it has won a bid to prefabricate the final phase of custom homes at luxury home community The Palisades at Olympic Valley.

Plant Prefab, which has been building homes in the area for several years, brings a different approach to construction in the Sierra. By prefabricating much of a house in a factory, and then shipping it in modules consisting of living spaces like kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms, homes can be put up in as little as an afternoon.

Plant Prefab’s most recent contract is its third with San Diego-based developer The Brown Studio, and is for three 4,627-square-foot custom homes. Since first being sourced to build one of the development’s first-phase homes, off Squaw Valley Road on Creeks End Court, Plant Prefab has since prefabricated 33 of the development’s single-family homes.

“We are honored to partner with The Brown Studio to complete The Palisades community,” said Plant Prefab President and Chief Operating Officer Deep Bhattacharya in a news release. “As the first new residential development in Olympic Valley in more than a decade, The Palisades showcases the value Plant Prefab can provide to developers of architectural housing in weather- and labor-constrained markets — where reliability and time and cost efficiency are essential.”

Plant Prefab has previously built 2,630- to 2,800-square-foot homes, but the larger-scale homes it has been contracted to make will require a different approach, said founder and CEO Steve Glenn.





“It’s going to be about three months in the factory per home,” said Glenn. “It’ll take two or three days for installation, and then a month or two to finish it out.”

Work after installation includes some dry walling, grouting, weatherproofing, and connecting electrical and plumbing.

The Plant Prefab has other projects in the work in the Truckee area, though Glenn declined to announce where, as details with developers are still being worked out.

As far as working in the Tahoe area, Glenn said the biggest challenges come from transporting the modules, which can weigh up to 40,000 pounds, from its factory in Rialto to the area.

“But one of the great advantages is, you’re taking a huge part of the construction process, and you’re moving it to an all-weather, indoor facility,” concluded Glenn. You’re mitigating a big chunk of the weather factor.”

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com .