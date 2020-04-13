Homeless Outreach Team educates homeless about COVID-19

Health officials will be out educating the homeless to try and help stop the spread of the coronavirus.



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County’s Homeless Outreach Team recently created the Homeless Community Response Team to help combat COVID-19.

Working in collaboration with the Office of Emergency Services’ Emergency Operations Center, the team identities vulnerable individuals throughout the county. They will educate those individuals on best practices in addition to offering assistance to them to improve the overall safety of the community from the virus.

“The goal of this group is to assist the homeless in minimizing contact with the same expectation as the rest of the County, state and nation,” said Jason Bloxsom, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant in charge of the Homeless Outreach Team in a press release.

“Our collaborative group will continue to provide ongoing medical assessments during the pandemic in a proactive effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 amongst the homeless population and the community. As at-risk or symptomatic individuals are identified, efforts will be made to provide proper medical attention to include suitable shelter and monitoring until they are medically cleared for repopulation.”

The team includes HOT personnel, Martin Entwistle, vice president of population health for Marshall Hospital, Shaunda Crane, director of care coordination for vulnerable populations for Marshall Hospital, and volunteers from the County.

Volunteers are working to provide basic necessities to aid the population with sheltering in place while members of HOT, the Continuum of Care, Cal Fire, and community health nurses will provide education and kits for medical needs related to COVID-19.