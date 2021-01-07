Homewood community earns recognition for wildfire preparedness

The Chamberlands community in Homewood, on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore, is the sixth community in the region to receive the National Fire Protection Association’s recognition as a Firewise USA community.

The Firewise USA program teaches residents how to adapt to living in a wildfire area, and helps guide residents throughout the nation to reduce their wildfire risks.

The Chamberlands consists of 350 homes on approximately 170 acres.

The Firewise USA program provided the volunteer group with the context to engage neighbors to work together along with North Tahoe Fire and the Placer County Fire Safe Alliance.

Stakeholders completed a community wildfire risk assessment and drafted an action plan to guide their efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire.

The committee received education from District staff on defensible space compliance and fire prevention, and shared that information with their neighbors. These efforts improve the community’s chance of wildfire survival through practical actions in risk reduction and emergency preparedness.

“Lake Tahoe is a magical place and protecting our community from fire is of utmost importance,” said Kevin Foster, Chamberlands Firewise committee leader in the press release. “The residents of Chamberlands are determined to do our part and reduce fire danger to preserve this special place. We are proud of attaining NFPA’s Firewise USA recognition and have high aspirations to make our community safer. We are hopeful more communities in the Basin will attain this recognition to increase wildfire prevention activities that take place at the community level.”

“Community members collectively spread the message of prevention and preparedness, which encourages effective on-the-ground-work,” said Eric Horntvedt, North Tahoe Fire’s forest fuels coordinator. “The time invested into our community compounds, and we commend the Agate Bay Firewise Committee for their continuing efforts to proactively prepare for wildfire at the community level, while emphasizing the necessity of emergency preparedness.”

Firewise USA is a nationwide program that provides formal recognition to communities implementing actions to protect people and properties from the risk of fire in the wildland/urban interface.

Participants reduce their wildfire risks by actively participating in the program and completing requirements each year.

One of the many benefits of achieving the Firewise USA recognition, includes access to discounts for homeowners’ insurance currently offered by USAA and Mercury Insurance.

Communities interested in participating in the Firewise USA program can learn more at http://www.ntfire.net/firewise-usa.