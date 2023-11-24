Homewood developers reiterate their plan to keep it open to the public; some still skeptical

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Homewood developers reiterated they will not be privatizing the resort at a meeting with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Placer County Planning on Nov. 7, 2023.

Ed Divita, partner at Discovery Land Co., co-developer with JMA Ventures, says this should’t be a surprise, since they’ve been describing this for quite some time, including at a Labor Day weekend community meeting. It was there that they presented their public access plan that he says is consistent with their 2011 Master Plan .

Developers said while they intend on selling lifetime memberships as a part of their private club model, they plan to also keep season tickets and daily lift tickets available for sale to the public.

Divita says they came to this decision after 2022 talks of going private elicited a response from the public who felt privatizing wasn’t consistent with the master plan they were initially presented with. He says the community was looking forward to the upgrades and having it be a community gathering place.

Developers also looked at the vision of the original plan and how all components comes together, from the infrastructure improvements, to preserving Homewood’s personality and maintaining its heritage. He says it’s a vision they are inspired by.

Additionally, the TRPA told the developers that if they wanted to change anything surrounding public access, they would have to submit an application for an amendment to the master plan. Divita says they didn’t want to go through this extra step.

The partner says they do have revisions to the master plan that they will be applying for. One is a proposal to bring the gondola terminal down the mountain, closer to the base. He says it’s not considered an amendment, just a revision that is very normal and easy.

But as for not limiting public access, one community group says they aren’t convinced or ready to rest yet. That’s the Keep Homewood Public , a coalition of locals, small businesses, visitors, and second homeowners.

Keep Homewood Public brought the argument to the table that Homewood’s prior proposal to limit access to the public deviated too far from their original 2011 Master Plan .

KHP also said that the more modern architecture they were seeing built was a design violation to the design in the Master Plan which proposed “an architectural style of the classic old Tahoe lodges.”

Divita said that they’re addressing the architectural concerns as well.

“So we talked to our architect,” he says, “We were doing modern mountain architecture because everyone seems to like it. It’s popular. But on the west shore, it’s not. And so our architect said, ‘Sure, we can change that.'”

KHP Cofounder Kathy Astromoff says Discovery can say publicly what they want, but until they come up with an enforceable plan with enforceable specifics and until regulators approve it, they still don’t know whether they will have public access.

Divita however says this enforceability is something they expect because permits by their very nature are enforceable. He says there are some specific covenants required under the master plan that are enforceable by the TRPA and they expect that and are prepared to conform with them.

“I have total confidence that what we’re doing is going to be consistent with the approvals [master plan],” Divita says, “and we’re comfortable with the regulators enforcing things.”

He says they’re proud, actually since the project is going to be amazing.

But Astromoss says it would be easy for them to tell regulators what they want to hear, get permits, and then close it down to members only. She says they’ve done it before at other venues, citing Baker’s Bay, Barbuda, and Teymouth Castle.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in conjunction with Placer as a result of the Nov. 7 meeting told Homewood developers that going forward, they will review permit applications altogether, including those for the timber harvest plan, gondola application, and any potential amendment to the master plan.

They also told Discovery that before approving these permits, they would need more information.

Divita says he believes both of these permits are within discretionary approvals in the master plan, but says the agencies asked for more information of the nature to which Divita says is very normal in obtaining permits.

Moving forward, the TRPA and Placer say they will review how the longterm vision of the permit applications conform with the master plan on topics of public access, site plans, architecture, building elevations, as well as determining if sufficient public engagement was involved.

Divita is confident they will meet those requirements.

“Our approach is a conforming approach,” he says, “So all of our architects and engineers are using the master plan as the guide for their designs, so really I have no doubt whatsoever, and if in the process, they find a little something that they want to refine, we’ll just refine it and move on.”

The TRPA says there are many things in the master plan besides public access that could require an amendment as well and things could change.

KHP says they won’t stop until the TRPA and Placer County hold Discovery accountable for specific demands laid out on their website:

Public access: anyone may recreate at Homewood year-round.

Persons-At-One-Time: dedicate 80% of Homewood’s operating capacity to the public.

Pricing: public access for skiing, snowboarding, hiking, biking, and picnicking, including for day visitors, to be priced comparably with Tahoe Basin ski area rates.

Perpetuity: execute the recreational land use deed restriction required by the Master Plan.

Architecture to evoke the “Old Tahoe” look of West Shore structures such as Vikingsholm and the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion.

Community benefits to be included in every phase of building, supported by a bonded fund covering 110% of construction cost.

Ski area facilities, including for day skiers, to be upgraded as promised.

Enforceable specifics to be documented in a Ski Area Operating Plan, per TRPA Code of Ordinances.

For them, enforceability looks like each permit requiring community enhancements, and funds for the community enhancements secured in bonded funds.

Divita says he hopes securing permits for the planned features will begin to win public trust.

As to whether they will garner that public trust with the permits, Astromoff says, “absolutely not,” the current gondola permit is necessary, “but insufficient.”

She says there are no binding specifics in the permits for public access. Although the permit application provides a draft public access plan that says “Season ski passes will be available for purchase by the public,” she says Homewood could sell passes at $10,000 if they wanted and remain in compliance.

This is why they’re asking for what she calls enforceable specifics to be included in a ski area operating plan as well as the permits.

Divita says he hears her concerns, but he’s not worried about it because they’re going to deliver.

“We want to make them comfortable,” he says, and plans on showing that by getting the permits, building and demonstrating it.

He says while they’ve have always had competitive pricing of passes at the resort he’s “aware of some folks concerns about pricing of season passes in the future, so we are willing to place a limit on pricing relative to the market. As the master plan says, Homewood will ‘maintain the heritage of a ski resort that can be enjoyed equally by local residents and visitors.”‘

He says they are community minded, hiring local employees, and they want them to proud of their workplace.

Astromoff says they won’t let up on their efforts of holding regulators accountable to the master plan, saying KHP “will challenge any submission from Discovery that does not include enforceable specifics on public access, architecture, community enhancement elements, and lift and lodge upgrades.”