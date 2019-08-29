Homewood Mountain Resort hosting Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival

If you go ... What: Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival When: 1-5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2 Where: Homewood Mountain Resort (5145 West Lake Blvd., Homewood , Calif.) Tickets: $10-$20 (depending on time of purchase) Info: www.skihomewood.com

Monday marks the final day of the extended holiday weekend. But cheer up — Homewood Mountain Resort is hosting the perfect event for saying “so long” to summer.

The fourth annual Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival returns Monday, Sept. 2, with an impressive lineup of brews and food trucks.

If you’re unfamiliar with the festival, entrance is free. Yes, free. This means you get to enjoy the live music and access all the various food trucks (food does cost money) free of charge. With Tahoe’s numerous free music series winding down, this could be one last opportunity to catch a free show for the season.

Some of the participating food vendors include Tahoe Fusion, Eats Cooking Co., Tahoe Fullers, Nomnivore and Mogrog Rotisserie.

Unlike entry to the festival, the beer garden does cost money. And let’s face it, once you get a look at the list of participating breweries you’re going to want a drink.

Breweries that will be on site include Alibi Ale Works, Sudwerk Brewing, Auburn Ale House, Fifty Fifty Brewery, Loomis Basin Brewing, Moonraker Brewing and possibly more.

Now about those tickets. If you buy online ahead of the event you get a discounted ticket at $15. Cost is $20 at the door.

Both ticket options are $5 cheaper if you’re a Homewood season pass holder. Speaking of passes, Homewood will be offering specials and discounts on season passes.

Entry to the beer garden gets you a souvenir glass and two free drinks. Additional tickets can be purchased: $5 for one, $10 for three or $15 for five.

Tickets and more information can be found at http://www.skihomewood.com.