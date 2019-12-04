Homewood Mountain Resort opens Friday to public, Thursday for passholders

A snowcat plows through snow at Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Following the significant snowstorm that moved through the Lake Tahoe region over the Thanksgiving week and left behind over 4 feet of fresh snow at the top of the mountain, Homewood Mountain Resort will kickoff the season for skiing and riding on Friday, Dec. 6 to the public and Thursday, Dec. 5, for passholders.

“We’re excited to get the winter season underway, and to offer skiers and riders an authentic mountain experience with unreal views of Lake Tahoe from every trail,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager. “Thanks to significant early season snowfall, skiers and riders can expect incredible early season snow conditions that are only going to get better with the snow that is in the forecast this weekend. We anticipate the incoming storm will allow us to open more lifts and terrain quickly.”

For opening day, Homewood will offer trail access served by the Old Homewood Express with downloading from the Madden Chair to return to the North Lodge.

The resort will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with food and beverage options in the North Lodge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the bar open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Big Blue View Bar will serve hot cocoa and coffee from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and other available services will include retail and equipment rental.

Lifts will operate Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. for Homewood season passholders only, and include access to trails off of Old Homewood Express with downloading from the Madden chair.

For those who haven’t yet purchased a season pass, prices start at $679, include free ski days at over 20 partner resorts across the country, and feature no blackout dates or restrictions.

Daily lift tickets are available for as low as $64 per day when purchased online in advance.