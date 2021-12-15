Homewood Mountain Resort opens

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The winter season is set to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore.

Homewood is opening after receiving 3.5 feet.

Provided

This season the resort is celebrating its 60th winter with the return of lesson and lift ticket deals, events and more. Homewood will also continue to encourage advance purchase lift tickets, offer contactless lift ticket pick-up at kiosks in the resort’s base area, and leverage mobile app food ordering from its restaurants to offer skiers and riders added convenience and flexibility.

“With over 40 inches of new snow since Sunday evening and more on the way this week, our team has been working hard to get the mountain ready to invite guests back for Homewood’s 60th season,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager in a press release. “Our guests will find that not only are lift tickets and lesson deals back this season, some of our most popular events are returning. We’re also looking forward to celebrating the history of our resort and the memories our guests have made here over the years.”

Here’s what’s new at Homewood this season:

Easy as 1-2-3: The Easy as 1-2-3 lesson is one of the best deals in the ski industry, and is designed to turn those new to skiing and snowboarding into passionate winter sports enthusiasts.

For only $498, Easy as 1-2-3 is a lesson three-pack that includes three half-day lessons, all-day equipment rental and an all-day lift ticket accessing beginner terrain for first-time skiers or snowboarders ages 13+. At the conclusion of their third lesson, participants will receive a complimentary Homewood Mountain Resort season pass to use for the remainder of the winter.

$89 Adult Half-Day Beginner Lesson: This season, Homewood will offer a half-day beginner lesson to first-time skiers and riders ages 13+ for just $89. Valid Sunday through Friday, non-holiday, participants will learn the basic principles of skiing or snowboarding, including how to use edges and stop on a slope. This offer includes a half-day morning lesson, all-day equipment rental and all-day lift ticket accessing beginner terrain.

Lift Ticket 3-Packs: Offering both flexibility and savings, Homewood’s lift ticket 3-packs make it possible to ski or ride for as low as $66 per day (up to 40% savings). Ski or ride any three mid-week days of the season (Tuesday through Thursday, non-holiday) for just $199, or enjoy greater flexibility by skiing any three days with no restrictions for just $357.

The Very Best Day to Learn How to Ski & Ride (Jan. 17, 2022): Every day is the best day to learn, but at Homewood, the “Very Best Day to Learn How to Ski & Ride” is filled with fun. The first 50 first-time skiers or snowboarders ages 13+, and the first 20 first-time kids to sign up will receive a free lesson, lift ticket accessing beginner terrain and equipment rental. Participants will also enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, s’mores, live music and more.

Beer & Gear (March 12 & 13, 2022): Local brands and local brews join forces for a demo-day-meets-Beerfest event at Homewood Mountain Resort on March 12 and 13. Back for the third year, Beer & Gear has expanded to a two-day event featuring live music and nearly 20 gear and beer vendors. Breweries are joining forces with brands to create “Sip & Ski” pairings, matching various suds with next season’s best skis, boards and more. Topping off the event is a King Of The Mountain Race on The Face.

Pride Ride (March 24-27, 2022): Along with a fun weekend of spring skiing and riding, Homewood will host a variety of mini-events both on and off the mountain during its third annual Pride Ride weekend including a Dual Slalom Drag Race, Ski Parade down Rainbow Ridge, Ski Meetups and more. DJs at mid-mountain, live music for apres at the base, dining specials at West Shore Cafe, and other weekend discount packages will be available.

TART Connect: Guests looking for an easy way to access the resort this winter are encouraged to use the new TART Connect program, first introduced in the summer of 2021. TART Connect will provide free on-demand rides to North Lake Tahoe including the west shore and Homewood Mountain Resort.

TART Connect offers a free and easy way to get around North Lake Tahoe. Guests can request an on-demand ride using the TART Connect app and get picked up in as few as 15 minutes.

Learn more and plan a winter trip to Homewood Mountain Resort at http://www.skihomewood.com .