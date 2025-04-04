Homewood Mountain Resort to open next season, without new gondola
HOMEWOOD, Calif. – Homewood Mountain Resort has announced plans to reopen for the 2025-2026 winter season after closing this 2024-2025 season. The resort will return without the highly anticipated new gondola, which is on hold for another year.
General manager Andy Buckley said the resort had initially aimed to have the new gondola installed for the upcoming season, but is waiting on the final details in a chain of permitting processes. The deadline to confirm this year’s install with the gondola installers has now come and gone, forcing the resort to push it off another year.
Season passes are going on sale mid-April, Buckley says, with an array of products for community members and visitors alike.
