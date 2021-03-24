Homewood to host 2nd annual ’Pride Ride’

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — In celebration of the LGBTQ community, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, Homewood Mountain Resort will host the 2nd annual “Pride Ride” from Thursday, March 25, through Sunday, March 28.

Chock full of events, activities and custom ski weekend getaway packages, the resort has organized a weekend full of festivities in collaboration with the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, Tahoe City Downtown Association and area businesses.

Homewood’s 2nd annual Pride Ride starts Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Provided



“We’re thrilled to bring Pride Ride weekend festivities back to Homewood and Tahoe’s west shore this year,” said Kevin Mitchell, the resort’s general manager, in a press release. “This is an all inclusive weekend and we want everyone to know they are welcome at Homewood and in Tahoe, and that with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, we are prepared for a fun weekend on the slopes.”

Kicking off at 9 a.m. Thursday, Pride Ride weekend will begin with a virtual scavenger hunt featuring “challenges” both on the mountain and off. Teams that earn the most points will be entered into a raffle for the grand prize — a $100 gift card valid at West Shore Cafe. Presented in partnership with the Tahoe City Downtown Association, join the scavenger hunt by downloading “Goosechase” in the app store.

On Saturday, Homewood will host the Rainbow Parade on Rainbow Ridge, the resort’s 2-mile beginner trail. Set to stretch from peak to shore, the parade will showcase participants’ colorful ensembles all the way down. To join, meet at the summit of the mountain (at the top of the Old Homewood Express chairlift) at noon.

Following the parade, the Dual Slalom Drag Race will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., to name the fastest drag queen on the mountain. The top three participants in their best drag ensemble will be chosen by the public and rewarded with prizes. Registration is free, and the race will start at the Big Blue View Bar.

Both Saturday and Sunday, the ski days will end with DJ tailgate sessions in the parking lot from 2:30 to 5 p.m. featuring DJ Cindy and DJ Cisco. Dancing is highly encouraged, however attendees are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and keep their parties close to their personal vehicle with members of their own household.

A variety of ski and ride packages that include on and off mountain experiences such as lift tickets, lessons, food and beverage, VIP parking and more are available, with rates starting at only $99. In addition, local partners are offering discounted lodging and other specials with proof of participation in Pride Ride weekend, and all weekend long, a special pre-fixed menu and take-out specials will be offered at West Shore Cafe.

For more information, visit skihomewood.com/pride-ride-at-homewood-mountain-resort/ .