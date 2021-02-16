Homewood to offer free skiing, breakfast to healthcare workers
HOMEWOOD, Calif. — Homewood Mountain Resort will honor healthcare workers later this month with free lift tickets, access to the mountain an hour before everybody else and breakfast.
“Over the past year, healthcare workers have made an indelible impact on communities around the country,” said a press release.
The event is on Sunday, Feb. 28, and the complimentary breakfast will be for 200 healthcare workers.
“We can never repay the hard work and sacrifices our healthcare workers have made — especially over the past year,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood general manager. “As a small token of our gratitude, we’re offering a free day of skiing and breakfast to 200 healthcare workers who want to take a break and spend time outside in the mountains.”
Healthcare workers interested in participating are invited to sign up online beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. The first 200 people who register and provide proof of employment related to the healthcare industry will be eligible to receive one complimentary lift ticket, early access to the mountain, and a hosted breakfast.
For more information, visit https://www.skihomewood.com/event/first-tracks-breakfast-for-health-care-workers/.
