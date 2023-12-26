Hone in on health this holiday season

Give yourself the gift of health this holiday season. Try these tips to make the holidays a time of fulfillment, self-acceptance, and good physical health.

Spread kindness. While holiday festivities often involve beautifully-wrapped presents and extravagant gestures, the true magic lies in simple acts of compassion. Have you ever felt a heartwarming glow from just being kind?

Scientific studies reveal that acts of kindness trigger the release of hormones like serotonin and dopamine, creating a physiological response that enhances feelings of joy and well-being. Happiness is not just an emotion; it’s a chemical reaction in your body.

Kindness has a ripple effect—it’s contagious. Whether it’s holding a door open for a stranger or volunteering your time for a charitable cause, your kindness can inspire others. Be kind to others, and remember to be kind to yourself as well.

Stay active. It can be tough to prioritize workouts during the holidays. Relieve yourself of that pressure, and instead, commit to regular activity in small doses. Even a few minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity can deliver health benefits and count toward overall well-being, weight management, heart health, and a hardier immune system.

A brisk walk or a friendly game can relieve stress, elevate mood, and improve sleep; all much-needed defenses for the holiday period. Getting active will not only help you navigate the holiday season, it can become a habit that will contribute to long-term well-being, and set the stage for a healthy new year.

Balance your meals. We all know the importance of eating a healthy diet; fruits, vegetables, whole foods, and unprocessed foods often topping the list. But that’s easier said than done during the holidays. Remind yourself, it’s OK to indulge, but make sure you are balancing out indulgent periods with a variety of vitamin-packed foods, like vegetables and fruit.

Eating well supports muscles and bones, boosts immunity, helps the digestive system function, and helps with weight management, among other health benefits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests these tips for healthy eating during the holidays:

At parties and other gatherings, fill your plate with your favorite fruits and vegetables first, then add small portions of less healthy items.

If you are bringing food to a party, make it your favorite healthy dish. That way you’ll be sure that at least one item at the party will be a healthy choice that you enjoy.

Make healthier versions of traditional recipes by using ingredients with less fat and salt.

Plan activities that don’t involve eating.

Manage holiday stressors. From long shopping lists and packed calendars to winter weather and travel plans, the holidays are an extra busy time of year and often feel overwhelming and stressful. Think now about the coping strategies you can employ to help manage holiday-related pressure — try mindfulness and meditation or reading a book instead of scrolling social media, and give yourself permission to say ‘No, thanks’ to plans that feel too stressful.

Get vaccinated. Viruses are more likely to spread during the holiday season, so it is important to protect yourself by getting recommended vaccines, including flu, COVID-19 and RSV, as soon as possible. This will give you the best protection against these respiratory diseases, including while traveling and gathering with family and friends.

By being mindful of your health during the holidays, you can stay healthy into the New Year, achieve greater peace, and focus on enjoying time with family and friends.

Kelly Vial, FNP-C is a family medicine nurse practitioner offering comprehensive healthcare including acute, chronic, and preventive medical care services. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org.