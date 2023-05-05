Honoring our nurses (Opinion)

May is a time we can honor nurses in our families and our community for their pledge to caring for others, preventing illness, treating health conditions, and helping manage patient and family needs in the healthcare setting.

In my 34 years in health care, I have had the pleasure of working alongside incredible, inspiring nurses who consistently rise to the moment with compassion and confidence. Nursing requires technical knowledge and skill, and also deep emotional intelligence and empathy. They are propelled by the opportunity to care for patients and make a difference in the lives of others.

It’s easy to see that throughout Barton’s 60-year history, nurses have left a mark of compassion in the Lake Tahoe community — providing the warmth of a caretaker with the skill of a professional.

Currently, Barton employs over 220 nurses, who work in areas across the organization from the emergency department to medical imaging. Each nurse is a critical part of the clinical team, connecting patients and families with quality care and helping navigate their health journey for the best possible outcome.

Among the nursing community, there are many opportunities to shine. Every day, nurses make an impact on the lives of so many individuals, from those residing in our Skilled Nursing Facility, to those making a quick visit. And several times a year, through nominations submitted by patients, families, and colleagues, we get the chance to formally recognize their contributions with The DAISY Award. The DAISY Award is presented to a nurse in recognition of the clinical skill and compassionate care they provided to create a superior experience for a patient or their family. Next time you find yourself in awe of a nurse’s treatment, we encourage you to honor their impact with a nomination, so their efforts may be rewarded and esteem exchanged among our nursing community.

We are grateful for our nurses who are dedicated to providing incredible care for our community. We cherish your compassion, skill, and knowledge. Thank you Barton Nurses — you make a difference every day.

Carla Adams, RN, MSN is the Chief Nursing Officer at Barton Health. To learn more about The DAISY Award, or to nominate a nurse for exceptional care, please visit BartonHealth.org/DAISY .