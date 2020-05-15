Honoring the Class of 2020 through Senior Spotlight
Faced with canceled cap-and-gown ceremonies due to the coronavirus crisis, the Sierra Sun and Tahoe Daily Tribune seek to highlight and honor the graduating Class of 2020.
One of several ways the communities around Lake Tahoe and Truckee can show support is through the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where photos and words of encouragement are published for all the students and the school community to see. The Senior Spotlight Gallery shares photos and memories in one convenient location to share with family and friends.
Enter now through June 6, 2020 at http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/tahoetruckeeseniors2020/#//.
In coming weeks, the Sierra Sun and Tahoe Daily Tribune will also provide coverage of the region’s new approach to graduation, including those of the virtual variety, as well as reporting on the struggles students and their schools have faced during COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent stay-at-home orders.
